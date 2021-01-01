THE New Year brings another wave of infections in the UK as Covid numbers continue to rise

New Year’s Day has seen a surge in infections as another 53,285 coronavirus have been recorded – the fifth day in a row with more than 50,000 new cases. In addition, 613 more deaths have been reported, bringing the total death toll for the pandemic up to 74,125. All in all, the last week in December saw a 63 per cent rise in new Covid-19 infections.

-- Advertisement --



Meanwhile, much of the UK has been plunged into tough Tier 4 lockdown as Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced on December 30 that “sharply rising cases and the hospitalisations that follow demonstrate the need to act where the virus is spreading.”

Hospitals in the UK are also coming under increasing pressure as the number of Covid admissions continues to rise. NHS Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel bosses reportedly emailed its staff telling them the hospital is currently in “disaster medicine mode” and unable to provide “high standard critical care”, as numbers of Covid-19 infections rise dramatically.

Christmas week saw another surge in Covid cases with the week averaging at 554 deaths per day.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “The New Year Brings Another Wave Of Infections In The UK”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.