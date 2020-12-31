LONDON NHS Hospital Reported Operating In ‘Disaster Medicine Mode’, and unable to provide high standard critical care

NHS Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel bosses have reportedly emailed its staff telling them the hospital is currently in “disaster medicine mode” and unable to provide “high standard critical care”, as numbers of Covid-19 infections rise dramatically today, Thursday 31.

The email was forwarded on to ITV News, “We are now in disaster medicine mode. We are no longer providing high standard critical care because we cannot. While this is far from ideal, it’s the way things are, and the way they have to be for now. Every hospital in North East London is struggling, some with insufficient oxygen supplies, all with insufficient nursing numbers. Believe it or not, Royal London critical care is coping well relative to some sites”.

It continued, “Kent is in a similar, if not worse, position”, while the email ended on an upbeat note, “Things are going to get harder before they get better (which they will, eventually). As we get busy, we all tend to reach a limit, in some way or another. Different people will do this in different ways, at different times. Bear with them, offer an ear/shoulder (metaphorically of course, while maintaining social distancing!), be understanding. We’ll get through this better by getting through it together”.

Dr Julia Grace Patterson, the Founder and Chief Executive of EveryDoctorUK, shared a tweet about the email saying it’s contents were “shocking”, and Professor Alistair Chesser, the group chief medical officer of St Barts, the trust which manages Royal London Hospital, which as of 8am on December 31, reported having 701 patients with confirmed Covid-19, responded, telling The Standard, “The rapid expansion of intensive care beds in our hospitals has led to necessary changes in the clinical staffing model, in line with national guidance. Despite this, our dedicated staff are providing high-quality care for all who need it thanks to their dedication and skill.”

