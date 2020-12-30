UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces 23 more areas of England to enter Tier 4 meaning that three-quarters of people in England will be living under Tier 4 rules from midnight on December 30.

An additional 20 million people in England will be in Tier 4 of the UK Government’s Covid-19 restrictions from midnight today meaning that a total of 44m people will now be in Tier 4, or 78 per cent of the population of England.

In his address to the House of Commons today (December 30), Matt Hancock confirmed that the Midlands, North East, part of the North West, including Greater Manchester, and parts of the South West will move into Tier 4, the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions.

Speaking in the Commons, Matt Hancock said: “Sharply rising cases and the hospitalisations that follow demonstrate the need to act where the virus is spreading.”

The majority of new cases recorded yesterday “are believed to be the new variant”, the Health Secretary told MPs, before adding, “unfortunately, this new variant is now spreading across most of England and cases are doubling fast.

“It is therefore necessary to apply Tier 4 measures to a wider area, including the remaining parts of the South East, as well as large parts of the Midlands, the North West, the North East and the South West.

“Even in most areas not moving into Tier 4, cases are rising too, and it is therefore necessary to apply Tier 3 measures more broadly too – including in Liverpool and North Yorkshire.”

Areas that will be covered by the Tier 4 rules from tomorrow are:

Leicester City

Leicestershire – Oadby and Wigston, Harborough, Hinckley and Bosworth, Blaby, Charnwood, North West Leicestershire, Melton

Lincolnshire – City of Lincoln, Boston, South Kesteven, West Lindsey, North Kesteven, South Holland, East Lindsey

Northamptonshire – Corby, Daventry, East Northamptonshire, Kettering, Northampton, South Northamptonshire, Wellingborough

Derby and Derbyshire – Derby, Amber Valley, South Derbyshire, Bolsover, North East Derbyshire, Chesterfield , Erewash, Derbyshire Dales, High Peak

Erewash, Derbyshire Dales, High Peak Nottingham and Nottinghamshire – Gedling, Ashfield, Mansfield, Rushcliffe, Bassetlaw, Newark and Sherwood, Nottinghamshire, Broxtowe

Birmingham and Black Country – Dudley, Birmingham, Sandwell, Walsall, Wolverhampton

Coventry

Solihull

Warwickshire – Rugby, Nuneaton and Bedworth, Warwick, North Warwickshire, Stratford-upon-Avon

Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent – East Staffordshire, Stafford, South Staffordshire, Cannock Chase, Lichfield, Staffordshire Moorlands, Newcastle under Lyme, Tamworth, Stoke-on-Trent

Lancashire – Burnley, Pendle, Blackburn with Darwen, Ribble Valley, Blackpool, Preston, Hyndburn, Chorley, Fylde, Lancaster, Rossendale, South Ribble, West Lancashire, Wyre

Cheshire and Warrington – Cheshire East, Cheshire West and Chester, Warrington

Cumbria – Eden, Carlisle, South Lakeland, Barrow-in-Furness, Copeland, Allerdale

Greater Manchester – Bolton, Bury, Manchester, Oldham, Rochdale, Salford, Stockport, Tameside, Trafford, Wigan

Tees Valley – Darlington, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar and Cleveland, Stockton-on-Tees

North East – County Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, North Tyneside, Northumberland, South Tyneside, Sunderland

Gloucestershire – Gloucester, Forest of Dean, Cotswolds, Tewkesbury, Stroud, Cheltenham

Somerset council – Mendip, Sedgemoor, Somerset West and Taunton, South Somerset

Swindon

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole

Isle of Wight

New Forest

