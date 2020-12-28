UK Could Be Headed For Tier FIVE Lockdown

UK could be headed for an even stricter Tier Five lockdown

Parts of the UK could be facing an unprecedented Tier 5 lockdown as experts have warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson that restrictive measures such as those employed in November simply aren’t “strong enough” to slow the current rate of infection. Fears are confounded by the new mutant Covid variant sweeping across much of the world, which is said to be up to 70 per cent more contagious than the original virus.

“We are ruling nothing out, the new strain is of serious concern,” a senior Whitehall source told the Express.

“Tier 4 appears to not be strong enough.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, December 28, Michael Gove confirmed that only primary school children, children of key workers and secondary school children in years 11 and 13 will go back to school on January 4. The minister also said that other children will be taught remotely for at least the first week.

