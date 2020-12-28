Michael Gove Confirms UK’s Return to School Plan for January.

Michael Gove has confirmed that only primary school children, children of key workers and secondary school children in years 11 and 13 will go back to school on the 4th January. The minister also said that other children will be taught remotely for at least the first week.

Schools have also been offered mass testing for staff and pupils. The government says it wants as many schools as possible to bring in testing from 4 January, in order to “clamp down” on the virus after the Christmas break.

In Wales, there will be “flexibility” at the beginning of the term, with teaching due to start in most places from 4 January. Schools are expected to offer face to face learning for most pupils by 11 January, with a full return by 18 January. Welsh schools will also offer rapid testing to children who have had close contact with someone with coronavirus.



