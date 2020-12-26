Madrid Detects Four Cases Of UK Covid Variant

MADRID detects four cases of the UK mutant Covid variant

The Community of Madrid has reported that four cases of the UK mutant Covid variant have been detected, and that a further three suspected cases are under investigation. The Deputy Minister of Public Health confirmed that the patients had all recently returned from the United Kingdom.

Antonio Zapatero reported that one man went to a Madrid Health Centre on Thursday, December 24 complaining of coronavirus. He tested positive for the new Covid strain, and the following day three members of his family also tested positive. Zapatero has urged people to remain calm, as although the new strain of the virus is believed to be more contagious, it is not more dangerous than the original.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that this variant of Covid-19 has already been found in eight countries of the European Union, including France, Germany, Italy, Belgium and Denmark. In addition, the organization has warned that this new one is likely to spread among younger age groups, so it is necessary to continue strengthening the restriction measures while this mutation is studied.

