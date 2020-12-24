FRENCH President Emmanuel Macron is out of quarantine

The Elysee office confirmed on Thursday, December 24 that French President Emmanuel Macron has come out of quarantine after showing no more symptoms of coronavirus. The 43-year-old leader had been self-isolating for seven days at La Lanterne after testing positive for Covid on December 17.

-- Advertisement --



Following his positive test, many other world leaders, including Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, went into quarantine after meeting Macron at an event in Paris to mark the 60th anniversary of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

President Macron caused concerns after officials reported that he had begun displaying worrying coronavirus symptoms such as a fever, cough and fatigue, but presidential sources now say that he started feeling much better on Wednesday.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “French President Out Of Quarantine”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.