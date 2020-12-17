France’s President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19

“The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for Covid-19 today,” the Elysée said on Thursday morning meaning that 42-year-old Macron will now isolate for seven days, although is working remotely and “is still in charge” of running the country.

55-year-old Prime Minister Jean Castex, who was due to introduce the government’s Covid vaccination policy in the Senate today, is now also self-isolating as he is considered a possible “contact case”, officials said.

Health Minister Olivier Véran has now been given the task of presenting the country’s coronavirus vaccine policy instead.

Spanish President Pedro Sánchez is also set to quarantine after he had lunch with the French leader on Monday, December 14, and will remain isolated until December 24.