French President Showing Worrying Covid Symptoms

FRENCH President Emmanuel Macron has begun showing worrying symptoms after testing positive for Covid-19

According to presidential officials, President Macron began displaying worrying coronavirus symptoms on Friday, December 18 after testing positive the previous day, as reported in the Daily Mail. Sources claim that the leader has a fever, cough and fatigue as he self-isolates at the La Lanterne residence in Versailles. His private physician Jean-Christophe Perrochon is also present at the property.

A number of other senior officials are in quarantine following a meeting with Mr Macron in Paris, including Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who tested negative but is isolating as a precaution.

Boris Johnson sent best wishes to his ‘friend’ Mr Macron on Twitter on Thursday, December 17.

Mr Johnson tweeted: ‘Sorry to hear my friend Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for coronavirus. We are all wishing you a speedy recovery.’

