Isabel Díaz Ayuso calls for Spanish Government to cancel UK flights

PRESIDENT of the Community of Madrid Isabel Díaz Ayuso calls for the Spanish Government to cancel UK flights.

In a statement made on Monday, December 21, following the Government’s decision NOT to ban travel from the UK, Ayuso stated: “We are going to request to suspend flights with the United Kingdom.”

“Due to COVID, our obligation is to protect [our] residents. [So] we are going to ask the Government of Spain to immediately cancel flights to the United Kingdom until we know the spread and details of the new strain of the virus.

“It would be [reckless to continue] until the characteristics of the virus are known. As a precaution. We are going to request it immediately.

“It is very possible that we already have cases in Madrid and the rest of the country,” said the Community of Madrid president.

She continued by saying that the Minister of Health for the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, would urgently contact the Spanish Minister of Health, Salvador Illa.

