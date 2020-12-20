BREAKING NEWS – Spain will NOT ban travel from the UK in a decision that goes against the recent announcements from other European countries.

Instead of following in the footsteps of France, Germany and Italy, Spain has opted to continue with verified PCR tests instead of a temporary, total ban.

In an announcement that comes as a bit of a surprise, although maybe not given the importance of UK tourism to the country, the Spanish Government said on Sunday, December 20:

“Given the situation reported by the British authorities and as an immediate measure, Spain will reinforce in airports and ports the verification control of PCR tests for people arriving from the United Kingdom.

“Tomorrow (Monday, December 21), at the urgent meeting of the IPCR crisis mechanism, the Government will defend the need to adopt coordinated measures on flights from the United Kingdom. Spain maintains its position: decisions in this regard must be common and avoid unilateralism.

“In order to travel to Spain, it is mandatory that any person from countries or areas at risk due to #COVID19 an Active Infection Diagnostic Test, PDIA, for SARS-Cov-2 is performed within 72 hours prior to arrival with a negative result.”

