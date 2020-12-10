Isabel Díaz Ayuso announces launch of virtual health card in Madrid

THE president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, announces on Thursday, December 10 the imminent launch of a virtual health card in Madrid that will include Covid-19 test history.

Díaz Ayuso said that starting on Monday, December 14, the new virtual health card will be available to residents on mobile phones and tablets and will include the history of the COVID-19 health tests.

The President of Madrid has specified that the new virtual health card, which will allow the same uses as the physical card, will make it possible to consult the medication prescribed and the date of its availability in pharmacies, as well as “the whole history of the covid tests that many residents, from now on, must carry with them in any situation and, therefore, we are going to make their lives easier”.

