French Government Emergency Meeting To Discuss Lifting UK Travel Ban Allowing Food Deliveries.

The French Government has said it will attempt to establish a ‘protocol to ensure that movement from the UK can resume’ within the next few hours. France, along with a number of other European countries, has placed a temporary ban on travel from the UK due to concerns over a new strain of Covid in Britain.

France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Israel and Canada were among those that shut off travel ties after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that a highly infectious new strain of the virus was a danger to the country.

Boris Johnson is due to chair an emergency response meeting on Monday, Dec. 21, to discuss international travel, in particular the flow of freight in and out of Britain. EU officials were also expected to hold talks on coordinating their response.

The Port of Dover has currently closed to all freight vehicles leaving Britain for at least the next 48 hours. Hauliers coming to the UK from France will still be allowed in, but lorry drivers may choose not to travel to avoid being stuck in Britain over the festive period.

