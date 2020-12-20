France-UK Border Closure Stalls Dover Ferry Traffic and Rail Services Due To Worries About The New Virus Strain.

Dover’s ferry terminal has closed to “all accompanied traffic leaving the UK” after France moved to shut its border. French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari tweeted on Sunday that the country was suspending all traffic from the UK from midnight for at least 48 hours.

It comes as nations across Europe moved to halt inbound flights from the UK in a bid to prevent the spread of a coronavirus mutation sweeping through London and the south-east of England. The Port of Dover tweeted on Sunday night that its ferry terminal was “closed to all accompanied traffic leaving the UK until further notice due to border restrictions in France”. Eurotunnel announced it will close tonight at 10.00 pm tonight, Dec. 20.

The Eurostar rail service said on its website on Sunday, Dec. 20, that due to the French and Belgian border closures with the UK it was unable to run any trains from London to Paris, Brussels, Lille or Amsterdam on Monday or Tuesday.

