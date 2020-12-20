Joe Biden Threatens Retaliation For Russian Cyberattacks When He Takes Office.

Joe Biden’s approach to Russia is now an even harder challenge on the news that Moscow may be responsible for a massive cyberattack on US federal agencies — one Biden has said he will impose “costs” for.

The President-elect and his team are preparing a “cost imposition strategy” to respond to Russia- and that’s not just for the hack ( if Moscow is actually) responsible, but for Russia’s other disruptive actions also. Measures will include but won’t be limited to sanctions, according to a source close to Biden.

“A good defence isn’t enough,” the President-elect said in a Thursday statement about the hack that did not mention Russia by name. “We need to disrupt and deter our adversaries from undertaking significant cyberattacks in the first place. We will do that by, among other things, imposing substantial costs on those responsible for such malicious attacks, including in coordination with our allies and partners.”

When asked about the hack in a Thursday interview with Stephen Colbert, Biden promised that “individuals, as well as entities, will find they there are financial repercussions for what they did.”

Joe Biden has also promised the country will administer 100 million vaccine jabs in his first 100 days of office.

