President-Elect Joe Biden Promises 100m Vaccines for US in His First 100 days

Emergency authorisation for its use could now be issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday, with the country’s top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci saying he hopes that mass vaccination could start as soon as next week.

President Donald Trump attended a ‘Vaccine Summit’ at the White House of his Covid-19 vaccination programme, Operation Warp Speed, and hailed the expected approval of vaccines. His administration hopes to vaccinate as many as 24 million people by mid-January. Vaccine developers Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc both rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s invitation to attend the event.

The U.S. surpassed 15 million coronavirus cases on Tuesday, December 8, with almost exactly 1 in 22 Americans having tested positive while the United Kingdom became the first western government to start vaccinating its population.

The U.S. could begin its own mass vaccination within days. With about 4.3% of the world’s population, the United States represents about 22% of the world’s reported cases. With 284,887 deaths, the United States represents about 18.4% of the world’s reported deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University’s dashboard.

