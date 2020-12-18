Kerry Katona and Fiancé Ryan Mahoney Have Both Tested Positive for Coronavirus.

The 40-year-old ex-Atomic Kitten star urged her social media followers to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously as since she contracted the respiratory illness she has “never felt so poorly”. She wrote on her Instagram Story: “Never felt so poorly! Both Ryan and I are held up in the bedroom. My poor children. I honestly don’t know what to do. For all of those who don’t think Covid is real, think again!!! (sic)”

-- Advertisement --



The mum-of-five kept fans updated and wrote on her stories about how they were waiting for the results. Hours later she had shared the heartbreaking news with fans: “Tested positive,” with a crying emoji.

Kerry – who has Molly, 19, and Lilly-Sue, 17, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 13, and 12-year-old Max from her marriage to Mark Croft, and six-year-old DJ with the late George Kay – got engaged to fiancé Ryan Mahoney in August.

Updating fans with a similar post on her page, she added: “Tested positive… Never felt so poorly in all my life!! Those who think this isn’t real, think again!! Absolutely heartbroken! Sending love and light to all those affected (sic)”. She had earlier posted she hoped she hadn’t caught the potentially deadly virus.

Kerry also recently announced that she’d be taking part in MTV show Celebs on the Farm. Sharing a promo shot of the show she said: “Coming to MTV early next year catch me in Celebs on The Farm #COTF omg no word of a lie this has been one of my fav Reality shows that I’ve filmed… can’t wait for you guys to watch ”

During a trip to Granada in Spain, Kerry had received a surprise when boyfriend Ryan Mahone proposed to her on Friday, August 28.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Kerry Katona and Fiancé Both Test Positive for Coronavirus”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.