Kerry Katona engaged in Granada

UK TV personality and former Atomic Kitten star, Kerry Katona, has been holidaying in a luxury villa in Granada as part of her 40th birthday trip.

The troubled blonde songstress hits the milestone on September 6.

During the trip, Kerry received another surprise when boyfriend Ryan Mahone proposed to her on Friday, August 28.

Among romantic pictures of the pair, Katona’s Instagram account has also been full of posts showing the beautiful luxury villa in Granada with views over the Sierra Nevada mountain range, private pools, a gym, and home cinema.

One of Kerry’s posts said: “Not a bad place to be celebrating your 40th @silverfieldvilla honestly this place is unreal… seeing my kid’s faces when we pulled up was amazing I’m truly blessed and grateful.”

Joining her for her celebratory trip are the children she shares with Westlife’s Brian McFadden, Molly and Lilly-Sue also Heidi and Maxwell with ex-husband Mark Croft and Dylan-Jorge with George Kay.

She has been making the most of the gym in the luxury villa in Granada, after recently making changes to her diet and fitness regime and posted images of her on a cycling machine and having a jog in the sun, confidently showing off her two stone weight loss.

Prices for the villa on rental site Airbnb average at a whopping £1000 per night