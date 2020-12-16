Brexit Deal Edges Closer as EU president says ‘we have found a way forward on most issues’.

There is now a “path to an agreement” in Brexit talks thanks to a “way forward” being found on most issues the president of the European Commission has said. The EU commissioner, Ursula von der Leyen, gave her most optimistic assessment of negotiations yet to MEPs on Wednesday, Dec.16, but added that she could still not say 100% whether there would be a deal.

In addressing the European Parliament, she said: “I can not tell you whether there will be a deal or not but I can tell you there is a path to an agreement now. The path may be very narrow but it is there. The good news is that we have found a way forward on most issues. This is now a case of as being so close and yet being so far away from each other because two issues remain outstanding – you know them a level playing field and the fisheries.”

French fishermen recently vowed to blockade Dover and Calais in the vent of a No Deal Brexit and even warned it could lead to “warlike” tensions in the Channel as the Royal Navy puts four of its newest armed navy boats on standby. The French trawlermen said they would respond to being shut out of UK waters by stopping ferries carrying vital goods from entering major ports.

