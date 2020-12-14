French Fishermen Vow to BLOCKADE Dover and Calais in the event of a No-Deal Brexit.



FRENCH fishermen have vowed to blockade Dover and Calais in the vent of a No Deal Brexit and even warned it could lead to “warlike” tensions in the Channel as the Royal Navy puts four of its newest armed navy boats on standby. The French trawlermen said they would respond to being shut out of UK waters by stopping ferries carrying vital goods from entering major ports.

Britain’s threat to send gunboats in to repel foreign vessels “would mean that we are negotiating things that relate to war”, he said. Dimitri Rogoff, president of Normandy’s regional fisheries committee, said that will likely lead to Dutch, Belgian and German ships piling into French waters.

He told radio station France Info: “If we are deprived of our fishing grounds, we will not watch the British supply the French market. “There will therefore be blockages to ferries since this mainly happens by ferries. And on that, we are quite clear and determined.”

The French fishing leader said it was “inappropriate” for the UK to “flex its muscles” in the talks by threatening to send in the Navy. He said: “We’ve seen this before a long time ago and we hoped never to see it again in this Europe, which is one of sharing resources. Now the UK has decided to leave but from there to sending warships, it’s unimaginable.”

