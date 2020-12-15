Cheers!- Wetherspoon Slashes The Price of Beer for Tier 3 Areas.

Wetherspoon’s has slashed its beer prices for areas in southern England that are moving into Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions in the UK this week. The company said that until final orders on Tuesday, all its pubs going into Tier 3 in London and parts of Essex and Hertfordshire will be serving real ales at 99p a pint.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We would have to throw any unsold real ale away in those pubs moving to Tier 3, so it makes sense that our customers can enjoy it at even greater value prices than normal in those pubs that will be affected.” The tightened restrictions will come into effect from Wednesday, Dec. 16 when pubs under Tier 3 must remain closed except for takeaway, drive-through and delivery only.

The chain’s chairman Tim Martin, a vocal critic of the covid restrictions, told talkRadio on Monday the decision amounted to a “lockdown by any other name”. He said: “It’s very sad. I think it’s possibly over 650,000 people in pubs and the hospitality industry alone out of work – that’s probably the working population of say Liverpool and Manchester, the equivalent, and for no health benefit – not that I can see.”

London’s move into tougher Covid-19 restrictions is “another nail in the coffin” for the city’s pubs and a “hammer blow” to the West End’s restaurants and hotels, industry chiefs have warned. Hospitality venues must close, except for takeaway and delivery, in the capital as well as parts of Essex and Hertfordshire from Wednesday as the areas are plunged into Tier 3 rules.

The fresh restrictions come into force just two weeks after pubs, restaurants, bars and cafes were allowed to reopen following a second national lockdown in England and could see them remain closed throughout the Christmas and New Year period. The British Beer & Pub Association said in London alone the restrictions will force 1,250 pubs that remained open in Tier 2 to close, putting nearly 8,000 more jobs at risk.

In total, 56,000 jobs in the sector are now at risk with all of the capital’s 3,680 pubs forced to close except for takeaways, according to the trade association, which is calling for more financial support for pubs and brewers across the country.

