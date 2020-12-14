HEALTH Secretary Matt Hancock has told MPs on Monday, December 14, that London and parts of two counties to move to Tier 3 imminently.

-- Advertisement --



In an announcement that was moved forward from Wednesday due to growing concerns over increasing infection rates, especially in London and Essex, Hancock made the decision to move the areas onto the highest level of coronavirus restrictions.

The move, which is set to come into place from 12.01 am on Wednesday, December 16, will mean people must not meet socially indoors, in private gardens, or at most outdoors public venues with anyone they do not live with or are not in a support bubble with.

MPs from London and Home Counties including Essex, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Kent are said to have been briefed by the government this morning, in a move that will likely be met with some backlash especially from those who have enjoyed the newer freedoms, such as attending football matches (which will be stopped), since the nationwide lockdown ended earlier this month.

Three sources said Thomas Waite, Director of Health Protection at the Joint Biosecurity Centre, told MPs case rates were “off the chart”, with an estimated 4,710 people in London tested on December 11 came back positive for Covid-19 – almost double the 2,402 on December 6, which have led to this extraordinary move.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Breaking News: London and parts of two counties to move to Tier 3 imminently”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.