The Queen’s Beloved Pet Dog Has Died

THE Queen’s beloved pet dog Vulcan has died, leaving her with just one canine companion

Vulcan the Dorgi – a Pembroke Welsh Corgi and Dachshund cross – has died of ‘old age’, leaving the Queen ‘upset’ at the loss of one of her two remaining dogs. A long-time dog lover, her Majesty decided to give up dog breeding in 2018 as she didn’t want to outlive any of her beloved pooches. It was also reported that royal officials were worried that the pets, always at her feet, could pose a risk of tripping her.

The Queen’s two dogs, Vulcan and the now aging Candy features on the cover of Vanity Fair in 2018 and even accompanied her to the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony. Most of the Queen’s cherished canines over the years are said to be descended from Corgi Susan, whom her Majesty was given as an 18th birthday present.

The sad news comes shortly after Prince William and Kate Middleton announced the death of their treasured pet dog Lupo.

