PRINCE William and Kate Middleton have shared their heartbreak at the death of their dog Lupo.

-- Advertisement --



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced that their dog had passed away on the Kensington Royal Instagram page.

William and Kate said Lupo had been ‘at the heart’ of their family and was even responsible for picking Prince George’s name.

They wrote, “Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. – W & C”

Lupo, which means wolf in Italian, was given to the couple by Michael and Carole Middleton, who bred the English Cocker Spaniel from a dog owned by Kate’s parents.

The pooch was responsible for choosing Prince George’s name thanks to a game organised by William and Kate.

They wrote down dozens of names on scraps of paper which they scattered across the floor of their home.

Then Lupo was brought in to “select” one by tapping it.

Their pet also appeared in the first official family photo after George was born.

Paying tribute to Lupo, Kate’s brother James today wrote on Instagram, “It is with great sadness that Lupo, the beloved dog of my sister Catherine and her family has passed away

“Nothing can ever prepare you for the loss of a dog. For those who have never had a dog, it might be hard to understand the loss.

“However for those who have loved a dog know the truth: a dog is not just a pet; it is a member of the family, a best friend, a loyal companion, a teacher and a therapist.

“There isn’t much of a rule book on how to grieve for a dog, but I’ve said a prayer, lit a candle and taken Ella (Mum) for a long walk to spend time remembering Lupo.

“Rest in peace Lupo. Tilly & Mini will be waiting for you. You will always be remembered and your legacy will live on forever. Good Boy”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Heartbreak for Prince William and Kate Middleton”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.