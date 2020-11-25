I’m A Celeb… rows after trials filmed in studio

FRESH I’m A Celeb… rows after trials are filmed in a studio



The hit reality TV show has come under fire once again after it was revealed that this year’s trials in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! are filmed in a studio rather than in the actual castle. This has fuelled the rumours that the 2020 show in Gwrych Castle is far easier than previous season filmed in the Australian jungle.

Producers insist that the set they built next door to the castle to house the trials was a necessity as changes couldn’t be made to the Grade II listed castle.

An ITV source said: “Due to the immense ambition of the build, it was impossible to create these within the actual castle so the trials are filmed in a separate structure on site.”

It was revealed on November 24 that contestants are allowed a free run through the trials, before they are televised.

A set source said: “Everything on the show makes it look like they’re walking down the steep staircase into the depths of the castle where they face the trial.

“What viewers don’t see is that they’re then taken to an area separate to the castle where they are briefed and then put through their paces.

“It’s slightly pulling the wool over the viewers’ eyes.”

