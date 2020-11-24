I’m A Celebrity Trials Scam Revealed as it turns out the contestants are allowed a secret trial run at the challenges.

In a shocking revelation, it has been revealed that contestants on “I’m A Celebrity”, in Gwrych Castle, in North Wales, are allowed a free run through the trials, before they are televised, with this year’s well-paid celebrities being coached on how to carry out the tasks, and what “mechanics” are involved to complete trials and get stars along the way, with ITV insiders claiming this is a necessity, for both entertainment value, and health and safety reasons, admitting, “It does remove some element of jeopardy.”

Kim Woodburn, aged 78, who came second in 2009, blasted the decision, saying, “This isn’t the jungle, it’s an absolute farce. It’s a cheat. I am truly appalled”.

An ITV show source said, “The average viewer would assume that a celebrity walks from camp and goes straight into the trial without any heads up. In reality, they are told what they need to do, and in many cases shown how to do it and allowed to try and do it. It does remove some element of jeopardy, the idea that they know exactly how to escape, or unpick a lock, or release a bolt before the cameras even start rolling”.

Adding, “Endless trials all resulting in celebrities getting stuck on intricacies such as locks and keys would make people switch off. They don’t get a warm-up, per se, but are told and shown what they need to do to wriggle out of specific parts of trials. They are told what the rules are, what to expect, and ultimately how to beat them. Viewers would much rather see contestants succeeding than failing on a technicality”.

