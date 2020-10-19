I’m a Celebrity producers have announced that the show will still go ahead in Gwrych Castle in Wales despite the new lockdown restrictions.

The official Twitter account for the property wrote that following the recent announcement from First Minister Mark Drakeford, the series can take place because it counts as a place of work. If the show could have been created with everyone working from home then they would have done so, but that would be impossible say producers.

In a Tweet, the Gwyrch Castle Twitter account said: “Following the announcement today from the First Minister, the overriding message is that filming CAN continue in Wales providing related activity cannot be undertaken from home, and there is full compliance with Welsh law. We cannot wait to see I’m A Celebrity on our screens!”

The ITV show, rumoured to have signed up stars including Jessica Plummer, Beverly Callard, and AJ Pritchard, is due to arrive on our screens in November.

