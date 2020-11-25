Car Dubbed With Anti-Globalisation Message on it Crashes into Angela Merkels Berlin Office Gates

A CAR Dubbed With Anti-Globalisation Message on it Crashes into German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Berlin Office Gates.

A car has crashed into the gates of the office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin this morning. The car was daubed with the words ‘you damned child and people murderer’ in white paint. Merkel was scheduled to be hosting a video conference of German state premiers on Wednesday, November 25, morning, at which an extension to the lockdown and further steps to combat the coronavirus pandemic was due to be discussed.

The car had an anti-globalisation message penned on its side, photographs from the scene of the incident showed police inspecting a vehicle with the words “Stop Globalisation Politics” written in white on the Volkswagen sedan’s right side and “You damn killers of children and old people” scrawled on the other.

There were no immediate reports of casualties at the scene.

