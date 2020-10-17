Difficult months ahead states Angela Merkel during Germany´s Daily briefing today.

Angela Merkel cautions Germans to expect ´difficult months ahead´ during her daily briefing today.

-- Advertisement --



Germany´s cases have soared recently, today the country has recorded over 7,800 new cases.

Merkel has urged Germans to come together as they did at the beginning of the pandemic to help get the virus under control.

She Said “Difficult months are ahead of us”

“How winter will be, how our Christmas will be – that will all be decided in these coming days and weeks, and it will be decided by our behavior”

When the pandemic started nations were looking to Germany and the country was highly celebrated for how they were able to slow the spread of the virus, but with the record daily figures, today is worrying the German Leader.

She went on to say “What brought us so well through the first half-year of the pandemic?” “It was that we stood together and obeyed the rules out of consideration and common sense”

“This is the most effective remedy we currently have against the pandemic, and it is more necessary now than ever”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “Difficult months ahead states Angela Merkel ”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!