New Protein Treatment ‘doubles recovery in COVID-19 Patients’ and reduces further serious illness.

-- Advertisement --



A new protein treatment could possibly double the recovery chances of Covid-19 patients and reduce the risk of developing a serious illness, scientists have said. The treatment, called SNG001, is inhaled directly into the lungs via a nebuliser in the hope it will trigger an immune response to the virus, and has so far been shown to “accelerate recovery”.

Developed by Southampton-based biotech Synairgen, SNG001 contains interferon beta-1a – a protein the body naturally produces when it gets a viral infection. The researchers said their findings, published in the journal The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, serves as a proof-of-concept that SNG001 could help Covid-19 patients in hospital recover.

But they added further research is required with larger randomised clinical trials as the study involved a small group of 98 volunteers. Professor Tom Wilkinson, from the University of Southampton, who led the study said: “The results confirm our belief that interferon beta, a widely known drug approved for use in its injectable form for other indications, may have the potential as an inhaled drug to restore the lung’s immune response and accelerate recovery from Covid-19.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New Protein Treatment ‘doubles recovery in COVID-19 Patients’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.