Trumps wonder drug is already in use in UK hospitals.

Experts have revealed that the antibody drug that has been used for the treatment of President Donal Trump in the US is already in use in UK hospitals.

President Trump has been given a treatment that includes an artificial antibody.

The Oxford University’s national Recovery trial team member, Professor Peter Horby, has stated that the drug is promising and potent and confirmed that three hospitals in the north of England began using the drug last week.

Horby also confirmed that the drug is intended to be further rolled out to an additional 30-40 hospitals in the UK in the near future.

Horby said, “The class of drugs, these artificial antibodies, have been around for quite a while now, and they’ve been extensively used in inflammatory conditions and cancers, and they’re pretty safe and well understood, and so the technology is something that I think we have confidence in,”

He continued, “This particular drug has probably been given to, I would think now, four or five hundred patients, mild or severe patients in different trials, and so far there’s been no worrying safety signals.

“In the laboratory, in cell cultures, it has a very strong effect against the virus, and there have been studies in artificial animals where it also shows benefits. So probably of the drugs that are available, it’s one of the most promising.”

The antibody treatment works by binding together the proteins on the surface of the virus which results in the virus being unable to attach itself to human cells and thereby rendering it harmless.

One dose of the treatment is said to last a number of months.

