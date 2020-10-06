Donald Trump is to continue his coronavirus treatment while in the White House which includes a cocktail of drugs and a fifth and final treatment of remdesivir.

President Trump will continue to fight the virus and its symptoms while staying in the White House, as opposed to the Walter Reed hospital.

His doctors have said that his treatment is “top notch” and that the President will have medic readily available. On Friday he stared to receive oxygen for his shortness of breath and also began a course of remdesivir, an intravenous antiviral drug.

He will also continue to take the steroidal anti-inflammatory, dexamethasone. This is said to reduce pain and inflammation whilst increasing energy levels and general well-being.

He has also taken a one-off dose, eight grams, of an experimental drug regeneron, which is a lab-made artificial antibody designed to fight coronavirus. This treatment is already being trialled in four hospitals across the UK with it being expected to be rolled out to another 40 in the near future.

