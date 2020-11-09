Israel has now been hit with the Covid mink mutation, becoming the seventh country to contract the new strain

-- Advertisement --



Israel is feared to be the seventh country hit with the mutated strain of coronavirus contracted from minks, as three people are being tested after returning from a trip to Denmark.

Israeli Health Minister is said to be “very concerned” and has ordered the immediate testing of the Israeli citizens who just returned from the Scandinavian country. If positive, Israel will join the US, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweeden and, of course, Denmark.

The Danish government has culled some 17 million minks after a mutated strain of coronavirus was discovered on mink farms, which can spread to humans.

Scientists believe the virus jumped from farm workers to minks in the summer, before mutating and being passed back to humans.

A total of five different strains of mutant mink coronavirus have now been found in 214 people in Denmark.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Israel hit with Covid mink mutation”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!