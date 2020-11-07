New Mutated ‘Cluster 5’ COVID Strain Sweeps Through Mink Farms Across the World

SIX Countries Report Their Mink Farms are Infected with the New ‘Cluster 5’ Mutated Coronavirus Strain.

Six countries have now reported coronavirus cases linked to mink farms after a newly discovered Covid mutation spreading from the animals to humans was found in Denmark. The World Health Organisation has confirmed that the US, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden have reported Covid cases in minks.

Denmark this week imposed strict measures on the north of the country after warning that a mutated version of the virus – which is less sensitive to an attack from COVID-19 antibodies – had jumped from minks to humans and infected 12 people. In response, the country ordered the culling of millions of Minks, losing the country billions in lost revenue.

Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen said the mutation could pose a ‘risk to the effectiveness’ of a much-anticipated future COVID-19 vaccine as the antibodies provided by the jab may not be effective enough.

The WHO said in a statement that the virus – now known as ‘Cluster 5’ – has ‘moderately decreased sensitivity to neutralizing antibodies’. The statement read: ‘Initial observations suggest that the clinical presentation, severity and transmission among those infected are similar to that of other circulating SARS-CoV-2 viruses. However, this variant… the ‘cluster 5′ variant, had a combination of mutations, or changes that have not been previously observed. The implications of the identified changes in this variant are not yet well understood.’

In response, Britain banned all arrivals from Denmark as of 4 am this morning as the world scrambled to contain the new strain.

