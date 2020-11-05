Denmark is set to cull as many as 17 million minks amid Covid-19 fears.

The move comes after a mutated strain of the coronavirus was detected on mink farms which can spread to humans.

-- Advertisement --



Five cases of the new virus have been found on mink farms in Denmark, the world’s biggest producer of mink fur with around 1,000 farms breeding the animals.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the situation is “very, very serious” and warned the mutated version of the virus posed a “risk to the effectiveness” of an anticipated coronavirus vaccine.

She told a news conference that a government report claims the mutated virus had been found to weaken the body’s ability to form antibodies.

Frederiksen said Denmark has a “great responsibility towards our own population” but with the discovery of the mutation, now has “an even greater responsibility for the rest of the world as well”, reports the BBC.

Police have confirmed the culling will take place as soon as possible.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “ Denmark to cull millions of minks amid Covid-19 fears”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!