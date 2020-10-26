Pogba quits playing for France after President Macron’s Islam comments

PAUL POGBA apparently quits playing international football for France after President Emmanuel Macron’s Islam comments, who said Islam was the source of international terrorism.
Comments from Macron have come after the country was left devastated following the beheading of school teacher Samuel Paty.
However, the Manchester United midfielder, who converted to Islam in 2019, allegedly offered his resignation from the French national side after Macron described the murder of the 47-year-old teacher as an “Islamic terrorist attack.”
He later added: “Unity and firmness are the only answers to the monstrosity of Islamist terrorism.”
The comments were made whilst Paty was awarded the French Legion d’honneur, the highest decoration bestowed by the French state, in recognition of the fact that he died trying to explain the importance of freedom of speech, a decision the 27-year-old French footballer took exception to.
According to sources, Pogba’s announcement that he has quit playing for France came after he considered Macron’s decision to honour the teacher as an insult to him and to French Muslims, especially since Islam is the second religion in France after Christianity.
We will keep you up-to-date as further information gets released.
