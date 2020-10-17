A History teacher ‘beheaded’ by an Islamist terrorist in Paris has been named.

47-year-old teacher Samuel Paty was murdered after showing a cartoon of a nude Prophet Mohammed in his freedom of expression class. As reported in The Mirror, a colleague at the Bois-d’Aulne college said that Mr Paty was “concerned for his safety” after several parents expressed anger about the cartoon.

-- Advertisement --



Mr Paty’s colleague said:

“Samuel had angered parents by showing a picture of a nude Prophet Mohammed to kids in his freedom of expression class, and there had been threats against him.”

Paty’s killer has been named as Aboulakh A, 18, a Russian of Chechen origin. Aboulakh A reportedly shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ – ‘God is the greatest’ – before posting a picture of the tragic teacher’s decapitated head online.

Nine other people have been arrested in connection with the murder, including the father of a pupil at the Bois-d’Aulne college. The man posted a video on YouTube calling Mr Paty “a thug” shortly before the attack.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Teacher ‘beheaded’ in Paris has been named ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!