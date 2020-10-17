FRENCH president Emmanuel Macron calls the ‘beheading’ in a Paris suburb an “Islamist terrorist attack.”

At around 5pm yesterday evening a suspect was shot dead by police after ‘beheading’ a man in Paris. Macron vowed that the whole country would stand against this “Islamist terrorist attack”.

-- Advertisement --



According to Le Monde newspaper, the victim was a history teacher who had angered some parents by showing students some controversial cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad. The newspaper reports that the teacher advised Muslim students to leave the room if they thought they might be offended. Macron visited the school in the town of Conflans-Saint-Honorine and said the as yet unnamed teacher was murdered because he “taught freedom of expression”.

French news channel BFMTV reports that four people, including a minor, have been arrested. The attacker is believed to be an 18-year-old Moscow-born man.

Speaking from the scene of the attack yesterday, president Macron said: “They won’t win… We will act”.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Macron calls Paris ‘beheading’ “Islamist terrorist attack””. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!