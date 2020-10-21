Drug dealer of Batman branded cocaine told to repay £6.22 in damages!

A BRITISH drug dealer who earned £350,000 from selling his Batman branded cocaine has been told repay a measly £6.22 in damages!

39-year-old Daniel Delaney distributed the class A drugs carrying the Batman logo via a network of dealers, of which he was said to be in charge of.

The “crime boss” from Gillingham, Kent, is said to have made almost £350k from his drug dealing exploits, however, he claimed he only had £6 to his name.

According to a Birmingham Live report, Delaney, who was jailed back in March after admitting conspiracy to supply class A drugs, was told that if he didn’t cough up the cash within a month he would have an extra two weeks added to his 10-year three month sentence.

In a quip to defence barrister William England, Judge David Griffith-Jones QC said: “I suppose you’ll pay that yourself.”

