Record 2.3 tonnes of cocaine has been seized in Paraguay

PARAGUAY police have seized a record 2.3 tonnes of cocaine that was hidden among a charcoal shipment destined for Israel.

-- Advertisement --



In what has been recorded as the largest drugs recovery operation in the South American country, the cocaine, which has an estimated street value of of $500m (£383m), was found in a container at Terport, a private port in the city of Villeta, near the capital, Asunción.

The police, who detained two people during the raid – including a former director of a state TV channel, found the cocaine neatly packed into parcels.

The record find was from one of six containers with the remaining five still being searched, with police not ruling out that more drugs might be found.

The tip-off about the cocaine shipment was made by Belgium sources, which according to Interior Minister, Euclides Acevedo, was one of the intended destinations of the deliver:

“While the containers’ final destination was marked as Israel, the shipment was due to make stops in the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires, and in the Belgian city of Antwerp.”