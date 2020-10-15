THE latest Batman movie, starring British stars Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell, is still being filmed in Liverpool despite the latest restrictions recently announced.

-- Advertisement --



The Merseyside city has been turned into the famous streets of Gotham despite the real life Tier 3 restrictions being put into place by the government due to the high number of Covid-19 cases in the area.

The newest incarnation of the Batman character is being played by actor Robert Pattinson, who may have surprised the residents of Liverpool with his appearance on the set of the movie, with many of them facing harsher Covid-19 restrictions.

People may not have recognised Colin Farrell who has been transformed using heavy prosthetics to play the role of Batman villain, the Penguin.

Liverpool was placed under strict Tier 3 restrictions due to the high number of Covid-19 cases.

The latest Batman movie began filming earlier this year in Glasgow, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic filming had to be postponed.

Pattinson himself was reported to have contracted the virus last month.

A spokesman told Sky News: “The new restrictions in Liverpool will not impact on filming in the city [and] the Film Office is working closely with every single production to ensure Covid-safe measures are in place and are being adhered to.”

Thank you for reading this article “Batman movie filmed in Liverpool despite restrictions”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!