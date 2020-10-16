The Spanish Ministry of Health Publishes Todays Coronavirus Figures

Spain’s Ministry of Health has reported 15,186 new cases, 6,591 diagnosed in the last 24 hours and 222 deaths from coronavirus, on the worst recorded day of the crisis this week.

In Spain, there are now a total of 936,560 confirmed cases, with 33,775 deaths being reported, according to the latest official data. It is worth remembering though that 26.939.337 people have recovered since the epidemic in Spain began.

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has written to the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and asked that all airports in EU member states with international traffic be governed by a “single regulation ”On the control measures for COVID-19. These “homogeneous protocols” would serve “to prevent the spread of the pandemic across borders,” says Díaz Ayuso.

The order of the closure of bars and restaurants for two weeks in Catalonia has come into effect today. The Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia has fully ratified the restrictions imposed by the Generalitat to try to stop contagion in its territory. This immediately sparked off a wave of protests across the region, the worst being in Barcelona where riot police had to be called in as thousands clashed with police over the new lockdown measures bought in to control the spread of the virus.

