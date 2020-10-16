Riot Police in Barcelona Bought in to Control Hoteliers Protesting over Lockdown Measures

Catalan hoteliers have throw eggs at the Palace of the Generalitat in protest over the closure of bars and restaurants.

-- Advertisement --



Tensions rose in the protest held by the Catalan hoteliers this morning in Barcelona. They threw a ‘large quantity’ of eggs at the headquarters of the Generalitat and riot police were called in to contain them. They believe that the closures that begin today due to coronavirus outbreaks are disproportionate and that they are ‘not the problem.’

The demonstration, in the Plaça Sant Jaume in Barcelona, was held by restaurateurs and merchants to protest against the closures recently decreed by the Catalan government and the restrictions due to coronavirus. Others protestors, with whistles and horns, decided to march along Via Laietana, one of the main arteries of the capital, causing a certain amount of traffic chaos.

According to a figure from the local police, more than a thousand people came to protest against the closures and to demand that they not be held responsible for the increase in coronavirus infections. With placards held in the air, the slogan said “We are not the problem”, the protest has been supported by entities such as the Barcelona Restaurant Association, Barcelona Oberta, Comertia Retail, the Foment Treball and Pimec employers’ associations and representatives of the main associations and commercial hubs from the city.

At 12 noon, the attendees gathered in front of the Palau de la Generalitat shouting “No to closure” and “We are not guilty” to demonstrate their total rejection of the closure of bars and restaurants and the reduction of capacity in stores decreed by the Catalan executive before the increase in the rate of COVID-19 infections.

Thousands of jobs at risk

The protesters have warned that the decision of the Catalan executive will destroy thousands of jobs and bankrupt many companies, already in a critical situation due to the economic stoppage during the state of alarm and the bad tourist season. Workers from the Nightlife sector workers also joined the crowds of protesters in Plaça Sant Jaume, which has been closed since last July.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Riot Police in Barcelona Bought in to Control Hoteliers Protesting over Lockdown Measures”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!