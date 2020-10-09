Major lockdown announcement set to affect millions in Madrid

In a major announcement by the Spanish government, Madrid is set for another lockdown which will affect millions of people ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

PEDRO Sánchez has announced the Spanish government has taken control of Madrid and has called a state of alarm for the region.

The Spanish government now has the power to close down the majority of the central region, a move which Isabel Ayuso fought against resulting in a Superior Court of Justice of Madrid recently rejecting restrictions.

Due to the move by Sánchez, plans to close down 70% of region due to a second wave of Covid-19 will now be able to go ahead and is set to affect more the five million people.

Sánchez can now lockdown the Spanish capital, and nine of its largest municipalities, bringing it back under lockdown-style measures ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

The urgency shown by the Spanish government to introduce these measures, with bars and restaurants set to close at 11pm, is an attempt to stop the spread of the virus as many look to celebrate the long-weekend with friends across the country.

