Oxford University Confirms COVID Outbreak

Another of Englands Elite Educational Institution’s has reported a COVID outbreak.

Oxford University has confirmed it has 61 Covid cases among staff and students after carrying out more than 700 tests. Oxford uni is one of the UK’s most prestigious institution’s, it has now recorded 91 cases through 1,631 tests since it started checks on August 20. These latest confirmed infections came on the week the majority of the students returned to the city for Fresher’s Week ahead of the first semester.

The University has two testing sites in the city, a central testing area in Radcliffe Observatory Quarter, and a second at the Old Road campus in nearby Headington. However, its website explained the new cases did not include positive test results received outside of the university’s own testing service.

It added: ‘Due to the time interval between a test being done and the result becoming available, it is expected that there will be a mismatch between actual results and those confirmed to us on any given day.’ Oxford University has a four-stage emergency response to the pandemic, depending on how wide the spread of coronavirus is.

At the moment, the university is at stage two, it stated: ‘The University operates in line with social distancing restrictions with as full a student cohort as possible on-site; teaching and assessment taking place with the optimum combination of in-person teaching and online learning, and the minimum possible reduction in a research capacity.’

Eton College, another elite educational Institution has reported a COVID outbreak and sent students home to isolate.

