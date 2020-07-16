Oxford Coronavirus Vaccine Delivers “Double Whammy” Breakthrough

By
Tony Winterburn
-
0
Exciting news on the Oxford coronavirus vaccine. image credit: Wikipedia

Exciting news as it was discovered that the Oxford coronavirus vaccine could give ‘double protection’ in a human trials ‘breakthrough’.

The University of Oxford candidate, led by Sarah Gilbert, might be through human trials in September, and drug-maker giant AstraZeneca has already lined up agreements to produce 2 billion doses. Could this be the one?

-- Advertisement --

The story so far.

A group of British scientists have been working for months on a potential vaccine that could protect against Covid-19 and have reportedly made progress since trials began, offering new hope to the nation of a cure for the deadly disease. Blood samples taken from volunteers in phase one trials have exceeded expectations and shown that the vaccine stimulated the body to produce antibodies and T-cells.

T-cells play a central and important part in the body’s immune response, the development of a vaccine to fight against the virus has been touted as pivotal in returning the world to life as it was before the pandemic by protecting vulnerable people and building up immunity among populations. The vaccine candidate is already in large-scale phase III human trials to assess whether it can protect against Covid-19, but its developers have yet to formally report the phase I results which would show whether it is safe.
It is understood that at least 140 studies into a COVID vaccine are currently being carried out, the world has now over 13 Million cases of the coronavirus and the spread continues.
Link to the World Health Organisation Interactive Map.




LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here