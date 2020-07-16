Oxford Coronavirus Vaccine Delivers “Double Whammy” Breakthrough

Exciting news as it was discovered that the Oxford coronavirus vaccine could give ‘double protection’ in a human trials ‘breakthrough’.

The University of Oxford candidate, led by Sarah Gilbert, might be through human trials in September, and drug-maker giant AstraZeneca has already lined up agreements to produce 2 billion doses. Could this be the one?

The story so far.

A group of British scientists have been working for months on a potential vaccine that could protect against Covid-19 and have reportedly made progress since trials began, offering new hope to the nation of a cure for the deadly disease. Blood samples taken from volunteers in phase one trials have exceeded expectations and shown that the vaccine stimulated the body to produce antibodies and T-cells.