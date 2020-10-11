Pupils at Eton ‘sent home to isolate after coronavirus outbreak’

Parents have accused ‘Elite’ Eton College of ‘spreading coronavirus around the country’ after an entire year of students was sent home following an outbreak.

All of Eton’s prestigious boarding school’s Lower Sixth – Year 12 – have been told to isolate at their home after a ‘significant’ number of pupils tested positive for Covid-19. Parents whose children attend the €47,000 (£42,000)-a-year boarding school, near Windsor, Berkshire, are understood to be ‘furious’ at the decision,

This new outbreak follows an earlier outbreak at the college last month when the Eton administration confirmed several of their 1,300 students were found to have Covid-19 on their return from the summer holidays. On that occasion also, students were told to go home and isolate. Bosses at the prestigious boarding school said that it had paid to set up its own track and trace and testing system in order to take the pressure off the NHS.

Current Government advice is that boarding schools are advised to consult parents on the decision on whether to send children home to isolate. This is in stark contrast to universities, who are being asked to contain outbreaks where possible, by keeping students on campus.

COVID and Class

Only the wealthy and elite can afford to send their children to Eton College, politicians, stars and celebrities gain a tremendous amount of kudos in high-society by following in their families tradition of inducting their offspring into one of the world’s best-known schools.

Perhaps these socialites do not realise something that the vast majority of the British public discovered earlier this year- COVID is not interested in Class! Yes, these elite few have access to the best medical advice money can buy, and yes- their manor houses are bigger than some council estates, but one thing has to be remembered- no one is invincible to the coronavirus!

