US President Donald Trump is back in the Oval Office after Doctors report he is ‘Symptom-Free’.

President Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office today to be briefed on the stimulus talks and to get updates on Hurricane Delta- this was despite the fact he is still carrying the coronavirus. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is with Trump as is Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, the White House said.

Trump’s doctor, Sean Conley, said earlier that the President hadn’t experienced any symptoms of the disease in 24 hours. Trump was discharged from the hospital after three days of treatment on Monday. In a tweet, Trump said he had spoken with the governors of Texas and Louisiana about the storm, Hurricane Delta. The President didn’t mention whether his briefing or the calls he took were taken in the Oval Office.

White House deputy press secretary Brian Morgenstern said precautions were put in place for when the president wanted to return to his office. He told reporters outside the White House, “We have ways for him to do that, we have PPE that we can use. And we can interact with him standing back like you’re standing back- people can wear masks, or goggles or gloves or whatever may be needed. We have the CDC guidelines,” he added.

He also pointed out that the “White House in the West Wing are deep cleaned on a regular basis. So there is a way for him to work out of a variety of rooms safely when he’s ready to do that. I think we saw today in the doctor’s announcement that he’s symptom-free. That he has antibodies that they’re identifying now it’s a great sign.”

