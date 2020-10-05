Breaking News -Why was Donald Trump given dexamethasone?

DONALD Trump is being treated with a steroid that only works on severely ill COVID-19 patients, sparking confusion about the true nature of the President’s current health condition and, leaving people asking, …Why was Donald Trump given dexamethasone?

Over the weekend, October, 3 and 4, the US presidents medical team revealed that he had been put on a course of dexamethasone, which became the first drug scientifically proven to benefit people with COVID-19 back in June 2020.

However, the Oxford University trial that made the discovery only found the tablets were effective on patients with low oxygen levels who were on the verge of needing mechanical ventilation.

The president’s doctors have claimed he is now symptom-free and preparing to be discharged from hospital today, Monday, October 5. This claim was soon after contradicted by White House chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, who described the president’s illness as ‘very concerning’.

Scientists in the UK and the US have discussed the decision to give Mr Trump dexamethasone, some claim it to be potentially ‘dangerous’ because it has no effect on people with mild illness and may even make their condition worse.

Professor Paul Hunter, a medical and infectious diseases expert at the University of East Anglia in England, told UK tabloids “giving dexamethasone to Mr Trump too early could shut down his immune system and allow the virus to cause more severe illness.”

He continued to explain, “results from trials of the steroid on COVID-19 sufferers suggested it could actually increase death in people given it prematurely.”

One British medical expert, who did not want to be named, has questioned whether Mr Trump’s physician – Dr. Sean Conley – ‘was properly qualified’ to lead a team of 20 medical staff, who have different specialties, to treat the highly infectious disease. Dr. Conley trained as an osteopath, which focuses on treating problems in the muscles and joints.

The anonymous expert said, ‘I don’t know if there is different training in the US, but in this country, you wouldn’t want an osteopath treating infectious diseases. You’d want a team of intensive care medics and specific infectious diseases doctors, like Boris, had when he got it.’

Mr. Trump posted an upbeat video on Sunday, October 4, praising his doctors at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, and claiming he was in good health. The president said his battle with the virus had been a ‘very interesting journey’ and that he had ‘learned a lot about COVID’.

So, the jury is still out on why the president received dexamethasone, and his current state of health, but, we will keep you updated as more clarified information becomes available.

