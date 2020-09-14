A big-money move for Bayern Munich star Thiago looks like it might be off the table as Klopp favours a promotion from within the club’s ranks.

RETURNING player, Marko Grujic, who has spent almost the entirety of his Anfield career on loan, is being viewed as a less expensive option for the German manager as he looks for a midfield back-up.

The midfield trio of Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Fabinho will require some back-up this year and former Barcelona star Thiago looks to be too expensive for the bench.

Bayern Munich value the midfielder at around £27 million but the Merseyside club are not keen to pay that kind of money for a back-up player.

Grujic, who joined from Red Star Belgrade for £6.3 million, made 31 appearances for Hertha Berlin last term during a second season on loan at the Bundesliga club.

The 24-year-old featured in some pre-season games and his agent insisted he is not going anywhere, yet.

“Liverpool want to keep him. That could change in January at the earliest,” Fali Ramadani told Kicker , cited by Get German Football News.

Whilst playing at Hertha, the Liverpool midfielder has shown his versatility having played mainly in centre midfield but also on the right, as an attacking midfielder and as a holding player.

This may not be the end of Liverpool’s interest in Thiago Alcantara, who has been linked with a move to Anfield for some time now, but they will be hoping to pay less for the 29-year-old midfielder.

However, this delay by the Premier League champions could open the door for a potentially move from rivals Manchester United who have already strengthened their midfield this summer.

